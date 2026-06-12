MUNDUBILE, MAKEBI TO LAUNCH CAMPAIGN ON THE COPPERBELT



Tonse Pamodzi Coalition fielding presidential candidate on NRP-UP ticket will be launching its campaign in Kitwe tomorrow.





Presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has announced:



‘Ba Kopala are you ready…We will be at KPF in Kitwe 12hrs tomorrow, Nakulu muntinta nemisepela “abana Gold”





The Mundubile-Makebi ticket poses a serious challenge to incumbent president Hakainde Hichilema.





Tonse Pamodzi Coalition comprises of two political parties alliances- Tonse Alliance headed by Mundubile and PF Pamodzi headed by Makebi Zulu.





Mundubile is the presidential candidate while Zulu is the running mate.





They are expected to ganner a number of votes in the urban area of the Copperbelt and Lusaka provinces, and the Nothern and Eastern region of the country.



Zambia will go to the polls in exactly 2 months from tomorrow.



SOURCE: ZambianEye