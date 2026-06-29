Mundubile, Makebi want to come back to eat national reserves – HH



By Mubanga Mubanga



President Hakainde Hichilema says Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile and his Running mate Makebi Zulu want to come back in government in order for them to eat the national reserves.





Speaking during a mammoth rally at Heroes Stadium grounds on Sunday, President Hichilema said he had locked the national reserves with a lock and he was not going to allow Mundubile and Zulu to access it.

“Those two were ministers in PF. The other one was the provincial minister in the northern. The other one was in eastern. These are the people who chewed the money for Zambia. They want to come back and eat the reserves. In that reserve, l locked with



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