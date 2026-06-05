Mundubile, others escorting HH to State House, says Cornelius Mweetwa as Nalumango urges Zambians not to behave like witches

The United Party for National Development (UPND) acting
spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the ruling party is
whatsoever not afraid of opposition presidential candidates,
arguing that by participating in this year’s election, they are
just escorting President Hakainde Hichilema to victory.
Mweetwa posits that the only frightening thing about Brian
Mundubile and Makebi Zulu is a possible return of violence in
the country.
Meanwhile, News Diggers’ Shadreck Jere also reports that
Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has called on Zambians not to
behave like witches by not voting for President Hichilema.
Vice President, Mutale Nalumango
Vice-President Nalumango said President Hichilema deserves more
time to lead so that he can do “more”.
Speaking at State House yesterday, Vice-President Nalumango
said a lot had been done by the President in the last five
years, adding that the free education and pension Bills that
were signed into law were just an example.
“We can all feel what these laws entail for the people of
Zambia, for the development of our nation, for the care that
the President has, for the love that the visionary leader has
and indeed the support from the institutions that have been
part of the…,” she said.
Apparently, President Hichilema yesterday signed several Bills
into law including the free education, pensions Bills.
He wrote:
Today marks a truly historic day for Zambia.
We have assented to landmark legislation that secures free
education for future generations, strengthens pension benefits,
improves retirement security, and enhances oversight of pension
funds for the protection of workers and retirees.
Free education is now firmly protected in law, ensuring that no
child is denied the opportunity to learn because of an
inability to pay school fees.
These reforms will improve the lives of millions of Zambians,
from the classroom, to the workplace, and into retirement,
while delivering greater dignity, security, and hope for our
people.
This is about building a Zambia that works for every citizen.
We love, we care, and we have delivered. Yet much more remains
to be done.
Together, as Team Zambia, let us continue building a nation of
opportunity, prosperity, and shared progress.
This is a big day for Zambia.
May God bless you all.
May God bless the Republic of Zambia.
Hakainde Hichilema,
President of the Republic of Zambia.