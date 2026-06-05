Mundubile, others escorting HH to State House, says Cornelius Mweetwa as Nalumango urges Zambians not to behave like witches

The United Party for National Development (UPND) acting

spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the ruling party is

whatsoever not afraid of opposition presidential candidates,

arguing that by participating in this year’s election, they are

just escorting President Hakainde Hichilema to victory.

Mweetwa posits that the only frightening thing about Brian

Mundubile and Makebi Zulu is a possible return of violence in

the country.

Meanwhile, News Diggers’ Shadreck Jere also reports that

Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has called on Zambians not to

behave like witches by not voting for President Hichilema.

Vice President, Mutale Nalumango

Vice-President Nalumango said President Hichilema deserves more

time to lead so that he can do “more”.

Speaking at State House yesterday, Vice-President Nalumango

said a lot had been done by the President in the last five

years, adding that the free education and pension Bills that

were signed into law were just an example.

“We can all feel what these laws entail for the people of

Zambia, for the development of our nation, for the care that

the President has, for the love that the visionary leader has

and indeed the support from the institutions that have been

part of the…,” she said.

Apparently, President Hichilema yesterday signed several Bills

into law including the free education, pensions Bills.

He wrote:

Today marks a truly historic day for Zambia.

We have assented to landmark legislation that secures free

education for future generations, strengthens pension benefits,

improves retirement security, and enhances oversight of pension

funds for the protection of workers and retirees.

Free education is now firmly protected in law, ensuring that no

child is denied the opportunity to learn because of an

inability to pay school fees.

These reforms will improve the lives of millions of Zambians,

from the classroom, to the workplace, and into retirement,

while delivering greater dignity, security, and hope for our

people.

This is about building a Zambia that works for every citizen.

We love, we care, and we have delivered. Yet much more remains

to be done.

Together, as Team Zambia, let us continue building a nation of

opportunity, prosperity, and shared progress.

This is a big day for Zambia.

May God bless you all.

May God bless the Republic of Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.