MUNDUBILE OUTLINES EDUCATION REFORM PLAN CENTERED ON INFRASTRUCTURE EXPANSION





Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has outlined his vision for strengthening Zambia’s education sector, arguing that free education must be supported by adequate planning, infrastructure development, and increased funding to achieve meaningful results.





Speaking on the featured on a radio program, Mundubile said free education should go beyond the removal of school fees and be backed by practical measures that address the challenges facing schools across the country.





A key pillar of his proposed education agenda is the expansion of school infrastructure. Mundubile emphasized the need to build more classroom blocks and educational facilities to reduce congestion in schools, which has increased following the introduction of free education.





According to Mundubile, increasing infrastructure investment would help lower the teacher-pupil ratio, create a better learning environment, and improve the quality of education being delivered to learners.





He also proposed increasing school grants beyond the current allocation of K25,000 per school and ensuring that funds are disbursed on time. Mundubile said adequately funded schools would be better positioned to meet their operational needs and maintain educational standards.





The proposed increase in grants, he explained, would enable school administrators to hire support staff such as cleaners and maintenance personnel, helping to improve sanitation, school upkeep, and the overall learning environment.





Mundubile argued that every major policy should be accompanied by proper planning, impact assessments, and implementation strategies to ensure that intended benefits are fully realized.





His remarks come amid ongoing national discussions on the sustainability of free education and the need to address infrastructure deficits, overcrowded classrooms, and resource constraints in many public schools across Zambia





The opposition leader maintained that investment in infrastructure, adequate funding, and effective policy implementation would be critical to ensuring that Zambia’s education system delivers quality outcomes for all learners.