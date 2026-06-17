🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Mundubile Pledges Bigger School Grants, More Classrooms as Education Debate Intensifies





Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has set out an alternative vision for Zambia’s education sector, arguing that free education alone is not enough unless it is matched by investment in classrooms, school infrastructure and operational funding.





Speaking during a radio programme, Mundubile said the country’s education policy must move beyond the removal of user fees and confront the practical realities facing schools, many of which are grappling with overcrowded classrooms, rising enrolment and stretched resources following the introduction of free education.





At the centre of his proposal is a significant expansion of school infrastructure. Mundubile argued that government must accelerate the construction of classroom blocks and other learning facilities to reduce congestion and improve learning conditions. He said lower teacher-pupil ratios would contribute to better educational outcomes and a more effective learning environment.





The opposition leader also called for an increase in school grants beyond the current K25,000 allocation, coupled with timely disbursement of funds. According to Mundubile, stronger financial support would enable schools to address operational challenges and improve service delivery.





“Adequately funded schools will be better positioned to meet their operational needs and maintain educational standards,” Mundubile said, adding that increased grants could allow schools to employ support staff such as cleaners and maintenance workers while improving sanitation and overall school management.





His remarks come as education continues to emerge as a central campaign issue ahead of the August 13 general election. While the UPND government points to free education as one of its flagship achievements, opposition parties are increasingly shifting the debate towards quality, infrastructure capacity and long-term sustainability.





Mundubile maintained that major public policies require careful planning, impact assessments and adequate funding if they are to deliver lasting results, arguing that education reform must focus not only on access but also on the quality of learning outcomes.





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