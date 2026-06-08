🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Mundubile Says Campaigns Are Quiet But Reality May Be Bigger



Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brian Mundubile believes Zambia’s unusually subdued election season is being driven by one thing: money.





Speaking on BM8 Unfiltered, Mundubile observed that the energy, spectacle and street mobilisation that characterised the 2016 and 2021 elections have largely been absent ahead of the August 13 polls.





“If you compare 2021 or 2016 around this time, the activity levels were much higher. People were excited in the streets, dancing and campaigning. The mood now is very different,” Mundubile said.





He attributed the situation to economic hardship affecting both politicians and ordinary citizens.



“Many people today have no money to spend, including the candidates. Most candidates actually have no money to spend because there is simply no money in the economy,” he argued.





The observation has triggered debate because Zambia’s current campaign environment differs significantly from previous election cycles.





Political analysts note that beyond individual candidates’ financial circumstances, recent electoral reforms, tighter campaign regulations and increased scrutiny of political spending have altered how campaigns are conducted. Large-scale cash handouts, public distribution of gifts and the open spending culture that often characterised previous elections have become far less visible.





The result is an election season that feels quieter, more controlled and less transactional.



Even some ruling party candidates have privately complained about limited campaign resources compared to previous elections, suggesting the issue extends beyond opposition parties.





But another interpretation has emerged.



Supporters of the current environment argue that lower levels of cash-driven mobilisation may actually represent a healthier democratic culture, where candidates compete more on messaging, organisation and policy rather than financial muscle. Critics, however, contend that economic pressures on households have reduced public participation and enthusiasm.





Mundubile also claimed that some citizens fear openly expressing support for opposition candidates.



“I know of one young man, a nephew of mine, who likes the new BM8 and MZ8 Bengile song. He may not be free to play that song on the street for fear of being arrested,” he said.





The opposition leader defended the campaign song, which has attracted public debate in recent weeks.



“I rarely dance, but when that song plays, I find myself dancing,” Mundubile said.





Despite the slower pace, political activity is expected to intensify as election day approaches and candidates move from introductions to persuasion.



What remains clear is that the 2026 campaign is not unfolding like 2016 or 2021.





The crowds are smaller. The spending is lower. The noise is softer.



Whether that reflects economic realities, changing campaign rules or a maturing democracy remains one of the defining debates of this election season.





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