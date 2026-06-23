MUNDUBILE SET FOR FIVE-DAY CAMPAIGN TOUR OF EASTERN PROVINCE



NRPUP president Brian Mundubile and the Tonse Alliance are expected to begin a five-day presidential campaign tour of Eastern Province from June 23 to June 27, 2026, according to the latest campaign timetable released by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).





The schedule indicates that Mr Mundubile will subsequently proceed to Muchinga, Northern, Luapula and Lusaka provinces between 27th June and 17 July as part of his nationwide campaign ahead of the August 13 General Election.





The ECZ timetable further shows that from July 18 to August 12, Mr Mundubile is expected to campaign in Central, Copperbelt, North-Western and Western provinces before concluding his provincial campaign programme in Southern Province.





Under the campaign guidelines issued by the Commission, each presidential candidate has been allocated five days to conduct campaign activities in each province.





The ECZ has stated that President Hakainde Hichilema is not included in the campaign timetable as he remains Republican President and is required to continue executing official duties.





The Commission has also directed all presidential candidates to notify the Zambia Police Service at least 24 hours before holding any public meeting and to vacate a province immediately after the expiry of their allocated five-day campaign period.





Yesterday, the ECZ denied blocking Tonse Alliance and NRPUP president Brian Mundubile and running mate Makebi Zulu to hold public rallies in Eastern Province.



The August 13, 2026 General Election will see candidates contesting for the presidency, parliamentary seats and local government positions across the country.



Chipata Legacy June 23, 2026