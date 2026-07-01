MUNDUBILE SHOULDN’T THINK N/PROVINCE IS HIS STRONGHOLD – KABUSWE



1st July 2026



UPND Chililabombwe aspiring MP Paul Kabuswe says Brian Mundubile should not think he has won the election simply because of rallies being held in his perceived stronghold in Northern Province.





Kabuswe has also questioned how the opposition expect to win an election when they have failed to penetrate UPND strongholds. In an interview, Monday, Kabuswe said citizens, especially in urban areas, appreciate various government policies that have been delivered. “I don’t think Brian Mundubile is on the winning team.





He should not be deceived into thinking Northern Province is his. Just because he had a rally in Muchinga province and people turned up doesn’t mean he has won already.



We in the UPND will return to power because this government…



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