Mundubile vows to end military presence at mining sites and return licences to local miners

Brian Mundubile has pledged to remove soldiers from artisanal mining areas and decentralise mining licences if elected President, saying local miners should not be treated as criminals for exploiting the country’s natural resources.

Shiwang’andu, June – Speaking at a campaign rally in Shiwang’andu District of Muchinga Province on Sunday, the Tonse Alliance presidential candidate said his administration would prioritise local miners by restoring access to mining sites and making licensing services more accessible.

Mr Mundubile said Zambia’s mineral wealth should primarily benefit its citizens, especially young people, rather than foreign investors.

“God blessed this country with abundant natural resources because He knew their value would increase. Yet today, young Zambians who discover gold are treated like criminals while foreigners are welcomed. That must change,” he said.

He accused the government of using security forces to intimidate small-scale miners instead of supporting them.

“There will be no soldier pointing a gun at a young person simply because they are mining gold. We will establish licensing offices closer to mining communities so that miners no longer have to travel to Lusaka. Those offices will facilitate surveys and licensing while miners continue their work legally and safely,” Mr Mundubile said.

He added that the Zambia National Service would be redeployed to its traditional roles of supporting agriculture and infrastructure development instead of being stationed at mining sites.

The opposition leader also promised to improve safety standards in artisanal mining and strengthen environmental protection measures.

Turning to social welfare, Mr Mundubile accused the government of unfairly administering the Social Cash Transfer programme, alleging that deserving beneficiaries had been removed.

“The Social Cash Transfer belongs to every vulnerable Zambian. Our government will ensure that the programme is administered fairly without favouritism or political discrimination,” he said.

Mr Mundubile further pledged to restore national unity, saying Zambia needed “national renewal” after years of political division.

He also criticised the government’s agricultural policies, promising to restore fertilizer allocations to previous levels.

“Our farmers will no longer receive fertilizer in small quantities. Every eligible farmer will receive eight bags because farmers are the backbone of Zambia’s food security,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tonse Alliance vice-presidential running mate Makebi Zulu criticised the government’s economic management, questioning the decision to maintain foreign reserves while many citizens continued to face economic hardship.

Mr Zulu argued that borrowed funds should be used to stimulate the economy and improve the livelihoods of ordinary Zambians rather than remain idle in reserves.

“It makes no sense for a parent to borrow money and keep it in their pocket while the children go hungry. Government resources should improve people’s lives, support farmers and pay those who have already delivered maize,” he said.

He also criticised rising fertilizer prices and declining agricultural support, claiming farmers were receiving fewer inputs than in previous years.

Mr Zulu urged voters to support Mr Mundubile in next year’s general election, saying the Tonse Alliance offered a united alternative government.

He further pledged to protect freedom of expression, saying a Tonse Alliance government would uphold citizens’ constitutional rights to speak freely without fear.

The governing UPND has previously defended its economic policies, arguing that building international reserves strengthens macroeconomic stability, protects the value of the kwacha and enhances the country’s ability to respond to external economic shocks. Government has also maintained that reforms in agriculture, mining and social protection are aimed at improving efficiency and ensuring long-term economic growth.

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