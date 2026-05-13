MUNDUBILE VOWS TO SCRAP REPRESSIVE LAWS WITHIN 100 DAYS



LUSAKA, 12 May 2026 — Tonse Alliance President and leading presidential candidate Brian Mundubile has vowed that, if elected on 13 August, his government will urgently repeal what he calls “repressive and illegitimate laws” enacted by the United Party for National Development (UPND) government.





Backed by State Counsel Chifumu Banda and State Counsel George Chisanga, Mundubile declared that within 60 days of Parliament resuming under a Tonse Alliance administration, all controversial laws passed by what he described as an “illegitimate quorum” will be nullified.





He assured citizens, particularly the youth, that draconian cyber laws used to jail young people for criticizing the government on social media will be scrapped.





“You cannot force more than 75 laws onto the Zambian people without raising suspicion from both the domestic and international community,” Mundubile said, warning that Zambia risks sliding into dictatorship.

Among the laws targeted for repeal or amendment are:





Public Order Act (Colonial-era law): Used to block opposition rallies, restrict protests, and suppress freedom of assembly.



Cyber Security Act No. 3 of 2025: Enables mass surveillance, interception of communications, and weakens privacy protections.





Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025: Contains vague definitions of “false statements” and “offensive communication,” criminalizing satire, journalism, and political speech.



Criminal Defamation Laws: Chill free expression and threaten media freedom.





Seditious Laws (Colonial-era): Criminalize criticism of the state and intimidate NGOs.



State Security / Espionage Provisions: Broad definitions that can be abused against whistle-blowers and journalists.





Contempt of Court provisions: Applied excessively against journalists and commentators.



Broad Ministerial Powers: Allow bans and regulations without parliamentary oversight.





Media Restrictions and Licensing Rules: Enable political pressure on broadcasters and threaten independent media.



Mundubile emphasized that Zambia’s real crisis lies in poverty, unemployment, and overcrowded classrooms, not in passing dozens of new laws. “With poverty levels above 70 percent nationally, why the obsession to wantonly change laws?” he asked.





The Tonse Alliance leader promised that within the first 60 days in office, his government would repeal or amend all laws that shrink democratic space, restore civil liberties, and strengthen constitutionalism. “We have to repeal these bad laws in the shortest time possible and get a democratic Zambia back on track,” he said.





His campaign has recently gained momentum after WOZA (Zambia We Want) joined the alliance, and warning that Zambia is being dragged back to colonial-style governance.

International watchdogs such as Amnesty International and the United Nations Human Rights Office have previously raised concerns about Zambia’s shrinking civic space, echoing fears that the country is drifting toward authoritarianism.





One of the Bills under discussion, for instance, if enacted into law, will make it illegal for three or more people to gather in a public place without giving the police a five-day notice of such a meeting.





Mundubile’s pledge sets the stage for a fierce electoral showdown, with less than 93 days before Zambians head to the polls.



By Tonse Alliance Staff Reporter