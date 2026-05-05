Mundubile won’t be on the Ballot according to ECZ current stance.

By Hagra Tembo

PEOPLE should stop deceiving themselves that Mundubile Will be on the Ballot Part. He won’t be on the Ballot according to ECZ current stance.

The constitution is clear, the candidate to contest should be under a Political Party registered with Registrar of Societies and the Adoption Certificate should be signed by the SG with Registra of Societies.





Brian Mundubile is an Alliance President for Tonse and no FDD President. His SG Zumani is SG for Tonse not FDD.

The issue of dreaming that he may stand ad Independent President is day Dreaming, for that only applies to MPs, Councillors and Mayors.

There is no wing of goverment t that allow you to contest as an Independent, for you can’t run a country as independent.





Otherwise where can get the MPs to be ministers etc… The only hope for Tonse is to have their Banda Chifumo on standby and their SG… Otherwise there will be tears and gnashing of teeth on Nomination day.



Have you not realised how even Makebi Zulu has ended up wanting to contest on RP.





Chances that Harry Kalaba, Fred Membe or even KBF maybe the major opposition are higher… All this is because of unnecessary Zeal from Brian Mundubile. Alibilima Mudala, asuka aingisha abanankwe mucilindi.