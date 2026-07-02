By Given Mutinta

MUNDUBILE’S ORGANIC RALLIES WILL PAY OFF ON AUGUST 13



Honourable Brian Mundubile of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) has stirred significant enthusiasm on the campaign trail, drawing vast crowds across Eastern, and Muchinga provinces.





His magnetic appeal has clearly resonated with the people, generating a wave of public energy and anticipation.



In response to this momentum, President Hakainde Hichilema also energized supporters with a massive rally at Heroes’ stadium, signalling an intensifying political contest marked by passionate engagement.





Yet, beneath the surface of these large crowds lies a significant difference in the nature and authenticity of their support bases—a distinction that may prove decisive come election day.



Mundubile’s rallies are characterized by a truly organic mobilization.





People arrive independently, driven by personal conviction rather than external incentives.



Attendees vary in attire without uniform regalia, suggesting a genuine grassroots enthusiasm rather than orchestrated fanfare.





Notably, there is no payment, distribution of food to attendees, or bused transportation to lure participants—typical tactics often used to artificially inflate numbers.



There are no series of speeches from different people, no polished visual displays and overall stages, projecting a natural context.





On the other hand, President Hichilema’s rally at Heroes’ stadium, while it was equally large, signals a more superficial appeal.



The use of uniform regalia, organized transportation, financial incentives for celebrities and performers, and the provision of essentials like food.





His rally attracted numbers but lacks the underlying personal commitment crucial for passionate voter turnout.



The rally prioritized spectacle over sincere engagement, creating a viewership more dependent on orchestration than conviction.





The advantage of the organic nature of Mundubile’s rallies extends beyond the immediate event.



When individuals willingly come to a rally without coercion, they demonstrate a self-motivated engagement with the campaign’s message.





This personal commitment is more likely to translate into voter turnout because, having shown initiative in attending the rally, these supporters are predisposed to vote out of genuine alignment.





Conversely, reliance on logistical inducements to bring crowds, as seen with President Hichilema’s approach at Heroes’ stadium, results in lower actual voter mobilization since the participants’ connection to the campaign remains fragile and contingent on external stimuli.



For example, will they also pay attendees to vote and bus them to the polling station?





In essence, Mundubile’s strategy harnesses the power of authentic public support, which is a cornerstone for electoral success.



The contrast reveals that while large crowds capture attention, the quality of engagement and depth of allegiance are what ultimately influence election outcomes.





Ultimately, Mundubile’s grassroots approach foreshadows a more robust turnout on election day, grounded in sincere allegiance rather than induced and transient spectacle.





His rallies offer a window into a campaign that resonates genuinely with the people, a powerful predictor of electoral victory.



As we move closer to the polls, it becomes increasingly apparent that while grandeur can garner attention, it is authentic and self-motivated support—like that commanding Mundubile’s rallies—that will determine who truly wins the mandate of the people.



This organic surge in grassroots support indicates that this is Mundubile’s election to lose.