Mundubile’s Vision for Zambia’s Children



By Professor Namukolo Miyanda



Pan-Africanist and Governance Expert



1st July, 2026_



On a campaign rally in Muchinga Province ahead of the 13th August, 2026 general elections, Aspiring Presidential Candidate of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity [NRPUP] and President of the Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance, Mr. Brian Mundubile, made a defining commitment to Zambia’s children.





He announced that once elected, his administration will strengthen the free education policy by providing free school books, free school uniforms, school shoes, and school bags to all community schools and vulnerable children across the country.





Mr. Mundubile has demonstrated genuine passion for the welfare of Zambian children. He has prioritized education, health and access to safe water as the three social sectors most critical to improving livelihoods and securing the future of the next generation. That is leadership with foresight.





Specifically, education is more than a doorway into a classroom. It is the heartbeat of dignity, hope, and national progress. Across Zambia’s rural villages and densely populated urban settlements, countless children carry bright minds and brave hearts to school each morning. Yet too many are still kept at the edge of learning by barriers they did not choose. The absence of a book, a uniform, a school bag, or a pair of shoes can silence a child’s confidence and dim the promise of free education.





Under the compassionate leadership of Brian Mundubile, the NRPUP and Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance see every child and feel every struggle. His vision is deeply human, holistic, and practical. He believes that when a child enters school prepared, respected, and proud, learning becomes a place of belonging. To honour that belief, his administration will provide free books, uniforms, school bags, and shoes to all community schools and vulnerable children across all ten provinces of Zambia. Every child deserves a school book, a school uniform, a school bag, and a school shoe to feel comfortable, confident, and fully part of the educational environment.





Since independence, Zambia has taken bold steps to expand opportunity. However, this proposed policy will be the first of its kind in transforming the education sector by removing economic barriers and reducing inequalities at the community level. No child should be measured by what their family can afford. When we remove these obstacles together, we open classrooms to talent that has waited too long to shine.





Free education is an essential tool for skills development and for Zambia’s broader economic growth. Our people have great potential, and that potential is awakened when children are healthy, equipped, and supported to stay in school and thrive. The Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance is assembling skilled personnel who are sensitive to the needs of rural communities and who are committed to seeing the rural child emerge as a confident, capable, and well-remunerated contributor to Zambia’s economy, inspiring younger learners in their communities.





Education, technology, and skills development are fundamental tools the Alliance will use, through its Manifesto, to build a highly skilled human capital base. This will make Zambia more competitive on the African continent. By investing in the basics that enable attendance, retention, and performance, the Alliance will be investing in Zambia’s future teachers, lawyers, doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs, and leaders who will carry the country forward with wisdom and courage.





The children of Zambia are innocent, ready to learn, to grow, and to contribute. They deserve a better economic and educational environment. The Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance is coming to secure peaceful and dignified livelihoods for all, by ensuring that no child is left behind because they lack a book, a uniform, a bag, or a pair of shoes. From Lupososhi to Lusaka, from Pemba to Petauke, and from Sikongo to Sinda, let us walk together so that every Zambian child steps into the classroom ready to learn. When our children are ready, our nation steps forward together in unity, purpose, and pride.





The author is a distinguished educationist, public policy specialist and expert in election science. The author is also an advocate for child protection in Africa and beyond through fostering good governance and promoting human dignity.