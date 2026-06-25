🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Mundunomics Hits Katete as Thousands Gather at the Rally

Brian Mundubile has arrived in Katete District, where thousands of supporters have gathered ahead of what is expected to be another major Tonse Alliance campaign rally in Eastern Province. The opposition presidential candidate is yet to address the crowd, with supporters filling the venue as music, chants and campaign slogans set the tone for the afternoon.

The rally comes less than 24 hours after Mundubile ignited one of the campaign’s most intense economic debates, dismissing Zambia’s foreign exchange reserves and inflation gains as “big English” that do not put food on people’s tables.

His remarks — including the statement that “our reserves are our stomachs” and suggestions that a Tonse government would place less emphasis on reserve accumulation, have triggered widespread debate across social media, with commentators coining the term “Mundunomics” to describe his emerging economic message.

Eastern Province remains one of the country’s most consequential electoral battlegrounds, with more than 1.12 million registered voters. The Tonse Alliance is seeking to consolidate support in a region that historically formed part of the Patriotic Front’s electoral base, while testing whether that support can be transferred to a new political vehicle under Mundubile’s leadership.

Political attention is now turning to whether Mundubile will respond directly to the growing scrutiny surrounding his economic remarks or continue pressing his broader campaign message centred on household incomes, agriculture, employment and the cost of living.

His speeches over the past weeks have increasingly framed the election as a choice between macroeconomic indicators and what he calls the everyday realities facing ordinary Zambians.

As the campaign enters another critical day, the crowds continue to arrive. The questions, however, are becoming sharper. Beyond the enthusiasm, voters are increasingly looking for detail on how the Tonse Alliance intends to finance its promises and whether its economic vision can withstand growing public scrutiny.

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© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya