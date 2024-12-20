Munir Zulu Questions Allegations Against Jean Chisenga: Calls for Transparency and Fairness





Hon. Munir Zulu MP , the outspoken Lumezi Member of Parliament, has called into question the allegations of theft leveled against Jean Chisenga, a member of one of Luapula’s wealthiest families. Speaking in a heated statement on Wednesday, Zulu labeled the accusations as “fabrications driven by ulterior motives” and challenged authorities to handle the matter transparently.





“How can someone from such a privileged background, with access to wealth and influence, be accused of stealing a regular phone? If there is hatred for the people of Luapula, let it be said openly rather than hiding behind fabricated cases,” Zulu remarked.





Chisenga, a prominent figure linked to one of the most affluent families in Luapula, is at the center of allegations regarding the theft of a cell phone. Reports suggest the phone in question is an Infinix or Tecno device, models commonly associated with affordability and widespread use among the general population.





Zulu questioned the logic behind the allegations, emphasizing the need to avoid reducing national discourse to “baseless accusations” that only serve to deepen divisions. “This is not just about Jean Chisenga; it is about the integrity of our justice system and our ability to treat every Zambian with fairness, regardless of their background,” Zulu added.





The MP further hinted at underlying prejudice against the people of Luapula, stating that stereotypes and bias could be driving the narrative against Chisenga. “If certain regions or individuals are being targeted because of where they come from, then this is a grave injustice that must be condemned,” he said.





As the case unfolds, Zulu has urged law enforcement to prioritize transparency and ensure the matter is handled without prejudice. “This is a defining moment for our justice system. Let us not allow hatred, bias, or political agendas to cloud our judgment,” Zulu concluded.





The story continues to develop as Zambians await clarity on the allegations and the subsequent legal proceedings.



KUMWESU DEC 19, 2024