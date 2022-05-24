Musokotwane fumes over CDF

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane has ordered officers at all stages of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) disbursement to eliminate bureaucracy for beneficiaries to easily access the money so that projects can start in the next two weeks.

Dr Musokotwane says officers in the financial management chain should not hide their incompetence in the name of following CDF disbursement guidelines.

The minister said not spending CDF on projects that people are in dire need of is not a fight against corruption but incompetence.

“We should not hide incompetence in the name of following regulations.

“If there is a problem and you know very well that the key objective is to find a desk for a child, sort it out and not sit back and do nothing while people are waiting for development- Zambia Daily Mail