MUTALE MWANZA RESPONDS TO CRITICS: “INTELLECT OVER INSÜLTS”



By Oster Chali Halutaka



Media personality and public figure Mutale Mwanza has responded strongly to critics she says have resorted to insults and body-shaming instead of engaging in meaningful policy debate.





She emphasized that public discourse should remain focused on ideas and leadership choices rather than personal attacks, warning that such behaviour undermines serious political engagement.

She stated:





“Challenge me on policy and who’s the better candidate — I’ll respect that. But once you start with name-calling and body-shaming, you expose yourself. You can’t argue issues, and it shows- that the people you represent are thugs who are UNFIT for State House.”





She also called for unity among like-minded citizens and urged supporters to remain focused on national issues, inviting them to gather at Heroes Stadium.



“To my fellow Comrades, who have the best interest of this country at heart, let’s stay focused and meet at Heroes Stadium today at 12:00 hrs ! INTELLECT OVER INSULTS ‼️”





Her remarks have triggered mixed reactions online, with some praising her for advocating issue-based politics while others continue to debate the tone of her message.





In conclusion She has also expressed appreciation for the developmental efforts being made under the UPND government, noting that such progress is commendable. In this regard, President Hakainde Hichilema’s efforts are appreciated, and the country should continue on the current path under his leadership.





I also agree with her stance, and so do many Zambians who believe that political discourse should remain issue-based, respectful, and focused on national development rather than personal attacks.