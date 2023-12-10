MUTALE NALUMANGO IN GENEVA FOR HIGH-LEVEL EVENT, “HUMAN RIGHTS 75”

December 10th, 2023

GENEVA – Vice President W.K Mutale Nalumango is in Geveva, Switzerland to represent President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA at the Human Rights 75 High Level Conference which is scheduled to take place between 11th to 12th of December, 2023.

The Vice President is scheduled to join the Opening Ceremony Panel Discussion on Human Rights of the Human Rights 75 High-Level Event convened by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, co-hosted by the Government of Switzerland.

Mrs Nalumango will attend the Roundtable on The Future of Human Rights, Environment and Climate of the Human Rights 75 High-Level Event and hold meetings with dignitaries from other countries and Heads of UN Agencies

Mrs Nalumango is later expected to give a key note address at the 2023 Global Refugee Forum which is scheduled to take place between 13th to 15th of December, 2023.

The conference will witness the culmination of all the dialogues, thematic consultations, multistakeholder recommendations, as well as the birth and growth of the pledging tree, concrete commitments to human rights.

(C) THE FALCON