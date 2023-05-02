Mutale Nalumango is Republican Vice President because of former Edgar Lungu Legacy- Chris Zumani

NALUMANGO IS VEEP BECAUSE OF ECL LEGACY – DR. ZIMBA

Lusaka, Tuesday (May 2, 2023)

Former President Edgar Lungu’s Political Advisor Chris Zumani Zimba says Mutale Nalumango is Republican Vice President because of former ECL Legacy.

Dr. Zimba says Mrs. Nalumango is where she is now because President Hakainde Hichilema was just following the footsteps of the ECL Legacy of entrusting a woman as Vice President.

He says the ECL Legacy was being followed by President Hichilema, which was commendable adding that the current Head of State must be saluted.

“I would like to commend the Government of the Republic of Zambia for successfully celebrating the Kenneth Kaunda Day for 2023 this April. It is an important holiday because it is a day that we dedicate to remember and pay respect to the Founding President of Zambia and also one of the Greatest Pan Africanist Africa has ever produced, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, may his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Dr. Zimba said it was interesting that Mrs. Nalumango attributed to the question of Presidential legacies with specific references to Dr. Kaunda in comparison to former President Edgar Lungu and other Presidents.

He stressed that it was important that citizens begun to talk about legacies of Presidents when they were still alive.

“For the Vice President to bring that topic, we need to realize that they are trying to trace back and measure the achievements that President Lungu left when he was President of the Republic of Zambia just as Kenneth Kaunda, Fredrick Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda and Michael Sata. That is very important. Mutale Nalumango herself is Vice President because of President Edgar Lungu Legacy,” he said.

Dr. Zimba said President Lungu was the first President in the history of Zambia who lifted the flag of women empowerment and gender equality to the highest level in terms of leadership who made a decision to put a woman as a Runningmate.

“It was historical when it happened in the year 2016 and it was happening for the first time since Zambia was created by God as a country. The question of political leadership with specific reference to lifting the flag to the highest level with regard to gender equality and women empowerment in Zambia is a legacy that is attributed only to President Lungu,” he said.

Dr. Zimba said Dr. Lungu was the first President who made the Judiciary to have a female Chief Justice.

“When it comes to gender equality and women empowerment with specific reference to political leadership, President Lungu is incomparable to no one so far. That is the reason why the Vice President of Zambia Mrs. Mutale Nalumango is where she is now because President Hakainde Hichilema was just emulating and following the footsteps of ECL Legacy of entrusting a woman as Vice President. Nalumango is a beneficiary of the ECL Legacy with specific reference to political leadership and gender equality,” he said.

Dr. Zimba said the UPND Administration has a female Cabinet Minister as Chief Government Spokesperson, which was not happening in a a vacuum.

“Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda is a beneficiary of the ECL of appointing women to high political offices,” he said.

Dr. Zimba said President Lungu was the first one to appoint a woman Dora Siliya as Chief Government Spokesperson, resulting in President Hichilema also appointing a woman as Chief Government Spokesperson.