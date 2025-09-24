MUTHARIKA DECLARED WINNER OF MALAWI’S 2025 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has declared Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, as the winner of the 2025 presidential election.





MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja announced at a Press Conference Monitored by Sun FM TV News that Prof. Mutharika secured 3,035,249 votes, representing 56.8 percent of the total valid votes.





His victory makes him Malawi’s 7th Republican President, returning to the office he previously held as Malawi’s 5th Republican President from 2014 to 2020.





Incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera earlier conceded defeat and pledged to ensure a smooth transition of power, marking the end of his tenure.





Justice Mtalimanja has however revealed that the Commission received election related complaints from the former Ruling Party MCP and other Political parties





She said the grievances will be reviewed thoroughly, and official responses will be provided in writing to the concerned parties with findings published in accordance with electoral laws.





MEC official presidential election results



MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja has announced that out of 7,203,390 registered voters, a total of 5,502,982 turned out to vote on September 16—representing 76.4% turnout.





There were 155,225 void votes (2.8%), leaving 5,347,757 valid votes distributed as follows:



1️⃣ Dr. Joyce Hilda Banda (PP) – 86,106 (1.6%)

2️⃣ Thokozani Manyika Banda (Independent) – 22,614 (0.4%)

3️⃣ Akwame Bandawe (AAA) – 40,052 (0.7%)



4️⃣ Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera (MCP) – 1,765,170 (33.0%)

5️⃣ Kamuzu Chibambo (PETRA) – 17,274 (0.3%)

6️⃣ Adil James Chilungo (Independent) – 8,462 (0.2%)

7️⃣ Cosmas Felix Chipojola (Independent) – 8,638 (0.2%)



8️⃣ Dr. Dalitso Kabambe (UTM) – 211,413 (4.0%)

9️⃣ Atupele Austin Muluzi (UDF) – 102,744 (1.9%)

 Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika (DPP) – 3,035,249 (56.8%)

1️⃣1️⃣ Phunziro Mvula (Independent) – 9,378 (0.2%)

1️⃣2️⃣ Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo (NDP) – 5,354 (0.1%)



1️⃣3️⃣ Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa (PDP) – 12,251 (0.2%)

1️⃣4️⃣ Jordan Sauti (PCP) – 2,196 (0.04%)

1️⃣5️⃣ Smart Mulumbe Swira (Independent) – 1,848 (0.03%)

1️⃣6️⃣ Milward Tobias (Independent) – 2,086 (0.04%)

1️⃣7️⃣ Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi (Odya Zake) – 16,922 (0.3%)





