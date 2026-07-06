MUZENGAMAN EXPLAINS THE ESSENCE OF DEBT RESTRUCTURING



Philip Banda



Muzengaman says:



“Picture this: you have accumulated several loans and have reached a point where you are avoiding calls from your creditors.

You risk legal action, being blacklisted by the Credit Reference Bureau, and losing access to any future credit.





Instead of continuing down that path, you engage your creditors and agree to restructure your debt. The repayment period is extended, giving you breathing space. Yes, you may end up paying additional interest over time, but the immediate pressure is reduced. You can now focus on your day-to-day needs, keep your business running, or invest in income-generating activities that can help grow your finances before the revised repayment schedule falls due.





That, in simple terms, is the essence of debt restructuring. It provides relief, restores financial stability, and creates an opportunity for economic recovery.





This is exactly what Zambia achieved through its debt restructuring process. It gave the country much-needed fiscal space to invest in development and public services instead of being overwhelmed by immediate debt obligations.

President Hakainde Hichilema deserves commendation for successfully steering this complex process and securing a path toward greater economic stability.”