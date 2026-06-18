MWANAWASA ESTATE EXECUTORS AND LUSITU CHAMBERS ENTER CONSENT JUDGMENT IN ESTATE FUNDS DISPUTE



By Nelson Zulu



Special Assistant to the President for Public Policy Chipokota Mwanawasa and former National Assembly Speaker Dr. Patrick Matibini, acting as co-executors of the estate of the late former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa, have entered into a consent judgment with Lusitu Chambers and lawyer Steve Milimo in a Lusaka High Court matter involving a claim for US$15,708.21 and damages for alleged breach of duty of care.





The dispute arose from money allegedly received by Mr. Milimo in connection with the settlement of two High Court cases involving the estate of the late Maureen Mwanawasa, namely Elimobil (PVT) limited v Maureen Mwanawasa and NV Alterra v Levy Mwanawasa.





The co-executors alleged that the funds were collected on various dates to settle outstanding balances in the said matters but were not fully remitted to the intended recipients.





According to the consent judgment, the court entered judgment in favour of the plaintiffs for us$15,708.21, together with interest and costs, with the defendants required to make an immediate partial payment of us$7,900 before execution of the consent order.





The court further ordered that the balance of US$7,808.21 be paid in three equal monthly instalments of US$2,602.72, commencing on or before July 30, 2026, with subsequent payments due on or before august 30, 2026, and September 30, 2026.





In addition, the law firm and lawyer have been directed to pay costs amounting to K40,000 by October 31, 2026.



The consent judgment provides that should the defendants default on any instalment or costs payment, the entire outstanding amount shall immediately become due and payable, and the plaintiffs will be at liberty to enforce the order.





The claims against the first defendant have been discontinued and withdrawn, bringing the matter to a full and final settlement of all claims in the case.



PHOENIX NEWS