MWANDI RESIDENTS DEMAND ACTION OVER ALLEGED UPND HATE SONGS TARGETING IRIS KAINGU





Residents of Mwandi have strongly condemned what they describe as dangerous and irresponsible conduct by the UPND Mwandi chapter following the circulation of a video allegedly showing party members singing a traditionally composed Sipelu song targeting Independent parliamentary candidate, Hon. Iris Kamwi Kaingu.





According to the residents, the song labels Madam Kaingu a prostitute and allegedly calls on people to “axe” and kill her for exercising her constitutional right to contest the Mwandi parliamentary seat.





The residents say political competition must never be turned into a death sentence, warning that such alleged incitement has the potential to fuel violence and cost innocent lives. They have urged the UPND government and law enforcement agencies to immediately investigate the matter and prosecute anyone found responsible, regardless of their political status.





They further recalled the tragic death of the late Siloba, a former aspiring candidate in Mwandi, stating that the district cannot afford to repeat the painful mistakes of the past.





“Those preaching violence must face the full force of the law. Democracy is won through ballots, not axes,” the residents said.



©️ Zambia Barotseland Border post/