MWENE KANDALA CHIEFTAINCY DISPUTE SET FOR HIGH COURT HEARING IN LUSAKA

By Zambia Barotseland Border

Reporter,

The long-running dispute surrounding the Mwene Kandala chieftaincy in Mongu District is expected to return to court tomorrow, June 10, 2026, when the matter comes up for hearing before the Lusaka High Court.

The case involves the current Mwene Kandala, Mr. Mashebe Akushanga, whose installation has been challenged by members of the Upper Yuka royal family, who argue that he is not the rightful heir to the throne.

The matter was initially filed in the Mongu High Court by aggrieved family members who successfully obtained an injunction restraining Mr. Akushanga from performing certain traditional duties associated with the Mwene Kandala chieftaincy pending determination of the case.

In early 2025, the case experienced a setback after a Mongu High Court judge recused himself from presiding over the matter, citing a potential conflict of interest as he had previously attended school with one of the parties involved. Following the recusal, the case was transferred to the Lusaka High Court for further proceedings.

The dispute has attracted significant public interest across Western Province and among members of the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE), with many closely following developments surrounding the succession to the Mwene Kandala throne.

Meanwhile, the chieftaincy controversy has previously been accompanied by allegations circulated on social media in 2024 claiming that some BRE indunas received inducements from individuals allegedly seeking to influence the selection process. Social media reports further alleged that former National Assembly Speaker Nelly Mutti had influenced the electoral college in favour of her cousin, Mr. Mashebe Akushanga, during the selection process.

Tomorrow’s hearing is expected to provide an important opportunity for the court to address key issues surrounding the dispute and determine the way forward in the matter.

Zambia Barotseland Border Post News will continue to monitor the proceedings and provide updates as the case unfolds.

©️ Zambia Barotseland Border post/ 2026