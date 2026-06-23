MWENSE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY: FIVE ANCHOR PROJECTS, FORWARD WITH SUSAN MULALA

MWENSE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY: FIVE ANCHOR PROJECTS, FORWARD WITH SUSAN



Mwense Central Constituency shall become the national example of what visionary youth leadership can achieve. Together with Susan Mulala, we are going to drive a practical development agenda that will transform Mwense into one of Zambia’s leading centres of agriculture, enterprise, investment and job creation.





I have spent the whole night holding remote meetings with fellow Jewish CEOs of leading international corporations and venture fund owners as we begin marketing Mwense as an emerging investment destination. Below are the five anchor projects that will drive the transformation of Mwense Central Constituency.





1. MWENSE CASSAVA INDUSTRIAL PARK



Mwense shall become Zambia’s centre for cassava value addition. Instead of selling raw cassava, we will process it into flour, starch, animal feed and other industrial products. This project will create a reliable market for farmers, increase household incomes and generate sustainable employment for our young people.





2. MWENSE FISH PROCESSING AND EXPORT CENTRE



Mwense will harness the full potential of Luapula’s fisheries through modern fish processing, cold storage, packaging and export facilities. Every fish processed locally will create more jobs, more businesses and greater prosperity for the people of Mwense.





3. MWENSE YOUTH INDUSTRIAL AND ENTERPRISE PARK



This industrial park will provide serviced workspaces, modern production equipment, reliable electricity, digital infrastructure and business support services to enable youth led enterprises to grow, innovate and create employment.





4. MWENSE COMMERCIAL AGRICULTURE AND IRRIGATION HUB



Agriculture in Mwense shall move beyond subsistence farming. Through irrigation, mechanisation, storage facilities and modern farming methods, Mwense will become a year round commercial agricultural hub supplying markets across Zambia and beyond.





5. MWENSE SKILLS, TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION CENTRE



The future of Mwense will be built through knowledge, skills and innovation. This centre will equip young people with practical training in engineering, ICT, agribusiness, renewable energy, construction and entrepreneurship, preparing them to become the next generation of business leaders, innovators and employers.





I will personally leverage my local and international networks to mobilise high level investors and strategic partners into Mwense. I will organise investment delegations to showcase the enormous opportunities in agriculture, fisheries, agro processing, tourism and manufacturing, because development follows investment, and investment follows visionary leadership.





A few weeks ago, I started seeing Susan Mulala’s photographs on social media. At first, I honestly thought it was some kind of comedy because of the way people were reacting, but as I read the comments, I became deeply disturbed. What I witnessed was outright cyberbullying. Some mocked her as a “toddler,” others called her “under five,” and many used demeaning words against a young woman whose only “offence” was offering herself for public service.





It was only yesterday, during a conversation with a close friend, that I learned Susan is the UPND parliamentary candidate for Mwense Central Constituency and a recent graduate of the University of Zambia. That immediately changed my perspective. I resolved to stand with her because when young Zambians step forward to lead, they deserve support, mentorship and opportunity, not ridicule. In Susan, I saw the same courage, intelligence and potential that I see in my own highly innovative daughters.





Lest we forget, it was young people who played a pivotal role in securing Zambia’s independence. I believe this generation can also help lead our nation into its next chapter of transformation.





Together with Susan Mulala, we are committed to making Mwense Central Constituency a model of transformational leadership and a benchmark for development that the whole of Zambia can proudly point to.



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partner