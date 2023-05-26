MWEPU BECOMES THE 1ST ZAMBIAN TO FEATURE IN LALIGA

✍️: Emmanuel The Soccer Brain

23-Year Old Francis Mwepu yesterday became the first ever Zambian player to feature in a Laliga match this comes after he came on as a 70th minute substitute replacing Bongoda for his Cadiz side that suffered a 2-0 Defeat to Villareal.

Mwepu‘s Cadiz side are desperately in need of surviving relegation as goal difference is the only factor keeping them 1-place away from the relegation zone their last 2 matches of the season are against; Celta De Vigo who are also avoiding relegation and also against already relegated Elche.

Francisco who is the young brother to the retired Enock Mwepu has some words to say after the match, below is what he said;

MWEPU 🗣️: ” The game I am very happy to play my first Laliga game despite lucky was not with us”.

MWEPU 🗣️: ” The lose it pains us but we just have to believe in ourselves and play Celta at home it’s possible that we can win but I am very happy for me to play my first Laliga game”.