🇿🇲 UPDATE | Mwinilunga Delivers Another Sea Of Red for Hichilema



President Hakainde Hichilema has concluded a high-energy campaign rally in Mwinilunga after thousands of supporters turned out in another sea of red, underscoring the UPND’s enduring strength in North-Western Province.





Supporters filled Kaunda Square hours before the President’s arrival, welcoming him with songs, chants and party colours as he urged voters to protect the gains made since 2021 and renew his mandate in the August 13 General Election.





He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding road infrastructure, growing the economy and delivering more development across the country.





The rally formed the first major stop of the President’s North-Western Province campaign tour, where the ruling party is seeking to consolidate support in one of its traditional strongholds before moving into more competitive electoral battlegrounds.





President Hichilema has since departed Mwinilunga and is now addressing another campaign rally in Solwezi.



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