MY GRATITUDE, MY POLITICAL BAPTISM AND MY EXPERIENCE AT KABWATA POLICE- Saboi Imboela

MY GRATITUDE, MY POLITICAL BAPTISM AND MY EXPERIENCE AT KABWATA POLICE

Part 1

It has taken me a few days to write about what I went through last week, because I could not find the right words to piece everything together in one article. And though I wanted everything to be in just one article, it became more apparent as I wrote this that it was impossible to do so. So this is part 1 and I will finish off the rest of what I have to say, in detail, in part 2.

First and foremost, I would like to thank all the people that came to see me and supported me emotionally, physically, materially and financially. It was very humbling to see such high levels of support and within such a short period of time. I may not mention everyone, and that is not because I am not grateful, but simply because the space may be too little to itemise all the great deeds and support I got. So, many apologies to anyone that I may not mention by name.

Many thanks go to hon. Bowman Lusambo, hon. Tasila Lungu, President Sean Tembo, President Jackson Silavwe, President Chishala Kateka, President Harry Kalaba, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, President Given Lubinda, President Chilufya Tayali, Dr. Fred Mmembe, President Cozmo Mumba, President Hector Sondo, Mr. Danny Bukali, President Wynter Kabimba, Trevvy Habuno, hon. Raphael Nakachinda, the 2021 PF MP candidate for Chirundu and team, my Vice President Mr. Ackson Kaonga, SG Charles Kabwita, Deputy SG, Rooster Zulu, MCC for Gender Mrs. H. Namwila, National Youth Chairman Mr. Paul Chileshe, MCC Zambo Tembo, MCC Kwangu Mukupa and all the members of the NDC Central Committee. The NDC Lusaka Province executive led by Vincent Mwansa, Mambwe, Simon, David, Mr. Mbulo, Tasila Lungu, etc (you came in numbers and I can’t mention you all by name but I’m truly grateful for all your hard work and ensuring that I was as comfortable as could possibly be in the cells. Many thanks to NDC members countrywide and from other parties, radio callers, etc, that bravely aired their displeasure to the injustice.

My hard working lawyers that ensured that I was not detained longer than necessary, Mr. Makebi Zulu, Mr. Benjamin Mwewa, Mr. James Tembo, Mr. Chirwa and Mr. Charles Changano. The Zambia National Women’s Lobby- special thanks to the Chair, the ED Mrs. Juliet Chibuta and Victoria, the Women in Politics Platform- the Chair, Ms. Judy Kaoma and Ms. Susan J Chipeta, Mr. W. Simwaka, local and international dignitaries, the Press and the general public. Special thanks also go to the police for trying to be professional in the midst of extensive and unreasonable political interference and machinations.

I would also like to thank my family, my children, my spouse, my mother, Mr. Owas Ray Mwape, Kina Singini, Linda Shachinda, Sister D, Barbra Kakubo, Mutinta Musokotwane, Sister Gertrude, Mrs. Chibuye, Mr. Chris Zumani Zimba and all the men and women of God that stood in prayer for me. Special thanks to all my cell mates, you made my stay there rather memorable with all your stories and drama. Same goes for the men in the next cell, your preaching, singing and party mobilisation made being at Kabwata Police all worthwhile.

My number one experience last week was of course the shock of how everything turned from defamation/ hate speech against the President to defamation of Clayson Hamasaka. Everything happened in a split second and you could tell that all they wanted was to lock me up. Instructions were given to have me locked up at all cost and those instructions had to be followed. At some point it was even so funny for me to see the behaviour of the police and I couldn’t stop laughing. If really I was there for the defamation of Clayson Hamasaka and the whole state machinery descended on me like that, then one shudders to think what would happen if indeed defamation of the President was the case at hand.

Funny thing also was what the police read out on the charge sheet as what got me there. I have repeatedly said that I don’t delete anything on my page and if I defame anyone, all you have to do is go there and lift off what I said as it is. I don’t know who taught the arresting officers their paraphrasing skills, but he/ she did a horrible job. Actually, he/ she lamentably failed at it. If you are going to paraphrase what someone said, make sure the meaning remains the same and don’t change it. But in this case, what I said and what the officer read out as my offence where two different things. I kept asking the officers if they had gone to my page themselves and seen what I had written and if what was there was what they were saying. They couldn’t even answer that and it was clear that they didn’t. Someone must have just wrote what they were reading to me and the next instructions after that was to detain me.

I will end here for now so that the article is not too long. But I will go in details of what transpired from the time I was questioned, detained and released, in Part 2. May God bless you all and all the people that stood with me during this time. I also hold no grudge towards the people that fought hard to even bend the law just so that I got locked up. After all, a prison cell amounts to political BAPTISM in Zambia. So thanks for the BAPTISM and may what you do now be your portion when you leave office. I remain committed to the cause and fighting for the people and their right to be heard. I remain committed to fighting for the Constitution and being the people’s voice on National matters. Aluta Continua!!!!

Issued by:

Saboi Imboela

President- NDC