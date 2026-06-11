My perspective on the Public Gatherings Bill’s referral back to parliament!



By Frank Gwaba



We have just been informed that the president has declined to assent to the Public Gatherings Bill and has instead referred it back to parliament, citing concerns that the Bill poses a threat to democracy. To many individuals, depending on their level of awareness, this action by the president may be perceived as indicative of his commitment to the welfare of the masses. However, to others, such actions raise questions about whether our leadership genuinely takes the citizens of this country seriously.





To begin with, the Public Gatherings Bill was not introduced as a private member’s bill, which may have originated from some backbenchers; rather, it was presented to the house through the executive, led by the President. The Honourable Jack Mwiimbu, Minister of Home Affairs responsible for presenting the bill, presented it to parliament following cabinet deliberations, which authorized him to proceed accordingly. As such, it would have been hoped that with a vigilant cabinet accountable to the people, it would have prevented its introduction due to the reasons provided, as the document was autocratic





Notwithstanding the concerns expressed by a broad cross-section of society to suspend deliberations on this ill-fated legislative initiative, their concerns were not given due consideration. Instead, we witnessed a fast-tracked legislative process involving about 76 or so bills that left many of us wondering if our country’s future was inextricably linked to the life of parliament.





Given the presidency’s rational decision to withhold assent from the aforementioned bill, it is now pertinent to examine the underlying rationale for the expedited enactment of the 76 bills into law. If the refusal to assent was indeed in defence of democracy, as claimed, is it not belated to have considered defending democracy at this stage, particularly after the introduction of the contentious Bill 7, which has polarized society regarding its impact on the same democracy and the manner it was adopted?





Several parliamentarians, led by Honourable Miles Sampa and Honourable Gary Nkombo, have come forward to challenge their alleged support for the bill, contrary to initial indications suggesting widespread approval. Does this not represent a case of locking the stables after the horses have bolted, given that Bill 7 has proven more disastrous than the Public Gatherings Bill, which was merely subsidiary legislation? Bill 7 tampered with our supreme law, to which the presidency assented without any qualms?





Regrettably, the delayed refusal to assent to the bill appears to be highly hypocritical and largely an afterthought, especially in light of the purported backlash from the events in Mazabuka, where the police strongly cited the same bill as having been assented to when they dispersed Garry Nkombo’s supporters from gathering to launch his campaign, specifically referencing section 9 of the Public Gatherings Bill. If the decision was not made in response to backlash, then how is it possible that the police were not aware of such an important operational manual, whether it had been assented to or not, as something does not add up here, sir.





Mr. President, your timing in rejecting assent raises considerable suspicion and appears hypocritical. Your purported vigilance in defending democracy should have been evident in your stance on Bill 7, which many of us view as a low point in your leadership, particularly when considered alongside your failure to address the corruption allegations surrounding your nominees, who seem to operate with impunity due to their proximity to you, sir.





I have shared my genuine opinion, believing it may be valuable to you, sir, as you reflect on the quality of leadership you demonstrated while seeking re-election. I remain hopeful that, if you genuinely desire a candid assessment of your leadership, I am available to accept an invitation to meet with you in person to provide a comprehensive report, should your aides be able to facilitate it. I write with a strong conviction of patriotism. Stay blessed, my president. https://zambianwhistleblower.com/



Ndamana.