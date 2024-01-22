MY RESPONSE TO MR. KASONDE MWENDA on the issue of BAROTSELAND

This is the reason we don’t want selfish and greedy useless cadres who call themselves Party President like yourself Kasonde. I’m Lozi by tribe, you start to explain to the Zambian people who wrote the Barotseland agreement then explain to us the motive behind it all.

Zambia is a very small Country and landlocked, how can u even think of dividing it into two Countries? SA is a very big Country thats why Eswatini wanted to be independent, same with Russia and other Countries.

Do you know how long it took as to have Zambia? It was the British colonial masters who had personal interests in the Land to benefit them and not Zambians.

So that being said, back off Kasonde you knw nothing just shut up and stop misleading those old men and women, let them focus on developing Western Province.

Kasonde you were a supporter of PF under ECL regime, u were in power not long ago for ten years, why didn’t you declare Western Province a Country called Barotseland?

Before President HH came into Power you were busy with your usual fake and boring postings telling ZAMBIANS that President HH will divide the Country if you voted for him and today you want to push him to sign the Barotseland agreement which was drafted by the British Colonial Masters who had it signed in May 1964 knowing fully well that Zambia was to become independent in October 1964.

It won’t happen, find something else to do. We’ve seen people visiting a Province they never wanted to develop when they were in Power, what is going to change this time around? This same dirty politics you like doing is what we shall give back to you . President Hakainde Hichilema is now the current Republican President so don’t tell him what to do, wait for your time in future when you are elected to rule this Country, if that will even happen. …….

