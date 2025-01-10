Mzansi Express Mixed Reactions after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Resigns as EFF Member of Parliament

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has resigned from Parliament.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, a founding member, former party spokesman and confidant of leader Julius Malema resigned from parliament together with Yazini Tetyana.

EFF Confirms Ndlozi’s Resignation

The EFF announced Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Yazini Tetyana’s resignation from Parliament in a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The party confirmed it had accepted Ndlozi and Tetyana’s voluntary resignations.

“The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has received the voluntary resignations of Fighter Yazini Tetyana and Fighter Dr. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as representatives of the EFF in the Parliament of South Africa.

The voluntary requests to be released from deployment, which were sent to the Secretary General of the EFF consecutively and within days of each other, expressed gratitude to the EFF for the opportunity to serve the organization and the people of South Africa.

The EFF has accepted the respective voluntary requests to be released from deployment of the two Fighters, who have diligently served the organization in their respective deployments since the EFF has had representation in the legislative sphere,” reads part of the statement.

In a statement, the EFF commended Mbuyiseni and Tetyana for their exemplary service as Public Representatives and extended best wishes for their future endeavors.



“Fighter Tetyana has served in the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature and subsequently the Parliament of South Africa, while Fighter Dr. Ndlozi has served in the National Assembly since 2014. They have both been exemplary in their deployments and acted as commendable Public Representatives.



The EFF wishes the Fighters well in their future endeavors.:

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s Resignation Amid Tensions and Leadership Criticism

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s resignation follows a series of events that underscored growing tensions within the EFF. His departure comes a month after he was barred from attending the party’s elective conference in Johannesburg.

At the EFF’s third National People’s Assembly (NPA) held in December, Ndlozi was notably absent. During the conference, EFF leader Julius Malema publicly criticized him, accusing him of egoism and ignorance, stating that these traits disqualified him from being a leader within the party. Malema also urged members to regard Ndlozi as an ordinary member.

The situation was further complicated by former deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s resignation from the party. Reports later revealed that Ndlozi was aware of Shivambu’s decision but failed to inform Malema or other party officials, thus fueling internal tensions.

Social Media Reacts

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s resignation from parliament has sparked a buzz on social media.

Here are some of the reactions;

@ka_madesi;

So Ndlozi’s crime was not telling Malema that Floyd is leaving? Madness.

@KayMatthews;

Parliament will never be the same, Malema is now surrounded by domkops.

@Sicelo_702black

Would’ve made better sense if he resigned from the party as a whole. He’s clearly being pushed out slowly.

@only_shakespear;