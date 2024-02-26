NAKACINDA HAS BEEN DETAINED OVER HIS REMARKS AGAINST ECZ

…his comments about premarked ballots papers on Mkushi, Mwense and Msanzala by-election..

Detention of Mr. Raphael Nakachinda for Disobedience of Statutory Duties

February 26, 2024-The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that we detained Mr. Raphael Nakachinda, aged 45, of Plot Number 1794, Kafue, for disobedience of statutory duties, as outlined in section 126 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. This action is in connection with section 18(1) (b) and (f) of the Electoral Commission of Zambia Act number 25 of 2016.

Mr. Nakachinda, who was then Publicity Secretary for the Patriotic Front party at the time, allegedly provided false information to the public that pre-marked ballots had been dispatched to Lusangazi, Mkushi, and Mwense by-elections on November 4, 2022.

This information was published in the Daily Nation newspaper, dated Friday, November 4, 2022, volume 8, issue 3470, registration number 1001.

In addition to disseminating false information, Mr. Nakachinda is accused of refusing to comply with lawful summons issued by the Electoral Commission of Zambia between November 4 and 7, 2022.

The suspect will be officially charged, and we anticipate his appearance in court in the near future. The Zambia Police Service is committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the integrity of electoral processes.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.