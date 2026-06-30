Namibia Rejects Starlink Operations, Demands Local Ownership Before Elon Musk’s Company Can Operate





Namibia has rejected more than 600 appeals from Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink, preventing it from operating in the country after it failed to meet national ownership requirements.





The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) rejected 624 requests seeking a review of its decision to deny Starlink an operating licence.





Namibia’s telecommunications ownership policy requires telecom companies and internet service providers operating in the country to have 51% local ownership and control.





The Namibian government said Starlink’s proposed ownership structure did not meet the 51% local ownership requirement. Unless the company complies with the regulation, Starlink will not be granted a licence to operate in Namibia.





Elon Musk, who owns Starlink, has expressed dissatisfaction with the decision, accusing some Southern African governments of blocking his satellite internet company because of his race.





Starlink’s own appeal was also dismissed after regulators determined that it was submitted outside the required timeframe