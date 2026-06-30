Namibian Truck Drivers Afraid of Entering South Africa in Fear of planned June 30 Killings





Namibian transport companies are pulling their drivers out of South Africa as fears of xenophobic violence escalate ahead of the June 30 deadline set by anti-immigrant terrorist groups.





The June 30 Threat



Vigilante groups linked to movements like March and March and Operation Dudula have issued an ultimatum for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa by Tuesday. Activists warn the country could be on the brink of its worst wave of xenophobic violence in years – with one campaign spokesperson calling it a “looming massacre.”





Migrants are living in fear, with reports of people being stabbed, stoned, and killed almost daily. One Malawian migrant told Anadolu: “We are being hunted like wild animals. There is no humanity anymore.”





Namibian Companies Pull the Plug



· Transworld Cargo is withdrawing all its truck drivers from SA before the weekend. Manager Fritz Kaufmann: “If equipment is damaged and burnt, that’s one thing. But if people’s lives are taken, it’s not negotiable.”

· Samco Import and Export suspended deliveries until at least Wednesday after their insurer warned of security risks. Owner Shamil Dirk: “Our drivers are scared. The insurance told us if we want to send our trucks there, it will be at our own risk.”





The Economic Stakes



Namibia imports about N$12–12.6 billion worth of goods from South Africa monthly. This disruption could hit supply chains hard.





Government Response



· Namibia has called for voluntary repatriation of citizens in SA. High Commissioner Nangula Ithete: “We will not meet the marchers’ deadline.”

· South Africa has declared June 30 a normal working day and announced a R600-million plan to deploy police and drones to monitor threats. President Ramaphosa warned: “Peaceful protest must never descend into intimidation, vigilantism or violence.”





Union Demands



Namibian Revolutionary Transport Union (NARETU) Commander-in-Chief Petersen Kambinda: “We wish the South African authorities would escort our drivers to prevent any harm. People’s lives matter the most.”





The Killings So Far



South African police confirmed the deaths of two Mozambican nationals during violence in Mossel Bay, with a South African teenager also killed. Dozens of shacks were set alight – some with people still inside.



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