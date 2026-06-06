NAPSA Has Changed. Here Is What It Means for You, Your Money, and Your Family.



By Kennedy Chileshe



On June 4, 2026, President Hakainde Hichilema signed a new law that changes NAPSA forever. The old law from 1996 is gone. A new law is here. And if you are a worker in Zambia, whether you drive a taxi, sell tomatoes, or work in an office, this affects you directly.





Let me break it down so that no one is left confused.



You Can Now Take Some Money Early



Before this law, your NAPSA money was locked away until you retired. You could not touch it. Now the government has said yes to a lump sum. You can withdraw part of your benefits before you retire or at retirement. But there are rules to protect you. You will not lose your monthly pension. You get flexibility, but you still have security.





Your Monthly Pension Is Going Up



The minimum pension has increased from K1,708 to K2,135. That is an extra K427 every single month for low-income pensioners. The way your pension is calculated has also improved. You will now get 45 percent of your salary when you retire instead of 40 percent. That means more money in your pocket every month for the rest of your life.





Your Family Is Now Protected Better



This is very important. Before this law, if you worked for at least fifteen years but died before reaching retirement age, your family received one payment. Just once. Then nothing. Now the law says your family will receive a Survivors’ Pension. That means monthly money for your wife, your husband, or your children. Zambia is now following international standards. Your family will not suffer because you died too early.





Zambians Living Abroad Can Now Save



If you are a Zambian working in South Africa, the United Kingdom, or anywhere else, you can now save for retirement through NAPSA. The new law creates a diaspora pension scheme. You are still Zambian. You should still retire in Zambia. Now you can save for that dream from wherever you are.





Employers Cannot Hide Anymore



The new law has tightened the rules. Every employer must register every worker. Every contribution must be paid on time. No more excuses. No more hiding. If your boss is not paying your NAPSA, the law is now sharper. You have more power to fight for your money.





What You Must Do Now



Do not sit back and wait. If you are working and your employer is not registering you with NAPSA, speak up. Go to the nearest NAPSA office. Ask questions. Demand answers. Your money is your future.





If you are retired or about to retire, go to NAPSA and ask about the new lump sum option. Know your rights. Do not let anyone cheat you.



If you have a family, rest a little easier. The law now says your loved ones will not be abandoned if something happens to you.





The Bigger Picture



Zambia is changing. The government is putting workers first. These reforms are not just about money. They are about dignity. They are about a grandmother who can afford to buy medicine. They are about a widow who does not have to beg. They are about a father who knows his children will be okay if he dies tomorrow.





The old NAPSA law was thirty years old. It was tired. It did not protect us well. The new law is stronger, fairer, and more caring. But laws only work if we use them. Know your rights. Demand what is yours. And teach your children to save.





A country that respects its workers is a country that will grow. Zambia is that country now.



One Zambia, One Nation. Your pension, your dignity, your future.



Hon. Kennedy Chileshe

Executive Director,

Jubilee Leaders Network