NAPSA REFORMS WILL REDUCE PEOPLE’S SALARIES- Tonse Alliance

NAPSA REFORMS WILL REDUCE PEOPLE’S SALARIES.



The reforms will raise the minimum pension from K1,861 to K2,327, benefiting over 17,000 pensioners. However, this will reduce salaries of contributors. If you where contributing 5%, you will start to contribute 10%+ hence reducing your salary but increasing your NAPSA contribution.





Since your salaries will drop (reduce) you will resort to borrowing in order for you to survive which will make this excise a hoax.





YOUR NAPSA CONTRIBUTION WILL INCREASE BUT YOUR SALARIES WILL REDUCE.