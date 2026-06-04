NATION MOURNS AS PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEZENI BEGINS FINAL JOURNEY HOME

Government officials, led by Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, earlier today joined members of the royal family and mourners in paying their respects to the late Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people as his body was flown to Chipata in Eastern Province.

According to Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana, the atmosphere at the airport was marked by deep sorrow and appreciation for the late traditional leader’s service to both his people and the nation.

Mr. Kawana said the body of the late chief had been transported to Chipata, where it would be taken to Ephendukeni Palace to allow members of the public, traditional leaders and subjects to pay their final respects.

He stated that the late Paramount Chief would lie in state at the palace until his burial, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

Mr. Kawana described the occasion as a solemn and historic moment, saying the nation had lost a respected traditional leader whose influence extended beyond Eastern Province.

“The atmosphere at the airport was filled with profound grief but also immense gratitude for a life dedicated to the service of his people and the nation,” he said.

He noted that the mourning period would provide an opportunity for citizens to reflect on the late chief’s contribution to national unity, cultural preservation and community leadership.

Mr. Kawana further said Paramount Chief Mpezeni was widely regarded as a pillar of strength, a peacemaker and a partner in national development whose leadership positively impacted many Zambians.

Government, he added, remains committed to supporting the royal family and the Ngoni establishment during the mourning period.

“The late Paramount Chief MPEZENI was a pillar of strength, a peacemaker, and a true partner in national development,” Mr. Kawana said.