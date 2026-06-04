NATO Backs Stronger Air Defense For Ukraine During Kyiv Meeting



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte joined ambassadors from all NATO member states in Kyiv for a meeting of the NATO–Ukraine Council, delivering a symbolic show of support amid continued Russian attacks.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the meeting sent a clear message that Ukraine needs greater military assistance, particularly in anti-ballistic missile defense capabilities.





According to Zelensky, allied nations have approved new contributions to Ukraine’s defense support programs, while discussions continue on accelerating the development of a European-made anti-ballistic defense network.





The Ukrainian leader stressed that Europe has the industrial capacity to build its own missile defense systems and urged partners to move from political commitments to rapid implementation.





Zelensky also confirmed that Ukraine has been invited to attend the upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara, where additional air defense support could be among the key outcomes.



#Ukraine #NATO #MarkRutte #Zelensky #AirDefense #UkraineWar