NCHANGA RISES: RESIDENTS TURN OUT IN NUMBERS TO HEAR MULAZA KAIRA’S VISION FOR THE CONSTITUENCY





Today, Nchanga Constituency aspiring candidate Honorable Mulaza Kaira was at Soweto Ground, where he held a rally and engaged with residents of the ward.





The people came out in numbers to listen, interact, and understand the role of a parliamentarian and the vision he has for Nchanga. The atmosphere was vibrant as residents expressed their appreciation and shared their expectations for the future.





Honorable Mulaza Kaira pledged his commitment to represent the people of Nchanga in Parliament, to be their voice, and to champion development and empowerment programmes that will benefit the constituency.





Speaking to the residents, he emphasized that although he is contesting as an independent candidate, his greatest support comes from the people themselves — the community and the constituents he seeks to serve.





The residents appreciated the engagement and expressed confidence in his message, pledging their support as they look forward to the coming elections.



The Reporter