‘She screams another man’s name’

A Man of Ndola has filed to divorce his wife who always screams another man’s name when the two were being intimate.

Joseph Muwanasi said he was fed up of wife Beatrice Sakala’s behaviour of calling out her lover’s name in bed.



“During love making she always screams another man’s name and always blames it on the alcohol,” he said.

He told the Ndola main local court that she always screams the name of a Mr Sememba, a man he suspected of dating her.

Source – Sunday Time