By

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Nellie Mutti proposes Proxy voting

.. for MPs to trade their vote in Parliament…

Proxy voting is a form of voting whereby a member of a decision-making body may delegate their voting power to a representative, to enable a vote in absence.

A proxy vote in Parliament is a vote cast by one MP on behalf of another MP.

In my view this is dangerous as our system empowers MPs to derive their authority from their Constituency and such power may not be traded.

Below is the communication;

15th January, 2024

TO; ALL COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSONS

As part of its Programmes of Work, the Parliamentary Reforms and Modernisation

Committee is considering the topic “feasibility of introducing Proxy Voting in the National

Assembly of Zambia.”

In this regard, I am directed to inform you that you have been invited to provide input on the subject matter to the Committee during Long Meetings for the Third Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly.

The Committee will be receiving submissions from Chairpersons of all General Purposes and Portfolio Committees on the feasibility of introducing Proxy Vating in the National Assembly

of Zambia.

You are, therefore, requested to make a submission based on the guidelines as below:

The advantages of Proxy Voting. The disadvantages of Proxy Voting. Whether Proxy Voting will add value to the business of the House.

You are free to provide extra relevant information on the topic under discussion, if any.

You are requested to appear before the Committee to orally present your submissions in

Amusaa Mwanamwambwa Committee Room, Parliament Buldings as per theenclosed

schedule of meetings