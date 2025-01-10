Nelson Mandela’s Grandson Arrested With Three Others For Carjacking

Four suspects, including the late Nelson Mandela’s grandson, were apprehended earlier today. Authorities recovered a suspected hijacked vehicle at Mandela’s historic Houghton residence, located in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Details of Mbuso Mandela’s Arrest

The grandson, Mbuso, is entangled in a case that has captured national attention. This case not only underscores concerns about public safety but also highlights the deteriorating state of a once-iconic family property.

According to police reports, the vehicle in question was hijacked the previous evening in Benoni. Reports suggest the perpetrators retained possession of the car while the driver was still inside. Although details about the driver’s condition remain unclear, it has been confirmed that he is currently filing a hijacking case at a police station in Ekurhuleni.

The Decline of Mandela’s Houghton Residence

Reports reveal that the Mandela residence has suffered significant neglect since Mandela’s grandchildren vacated the property. The decline began after the City of Johannesburg cut off electricity services due to unpaid municipal bills, reportedly surging from R15,000 to R50,000 per month.

Disputes Within the Mandela Family

Mbuso Mandela, one of the former president’s grandchildren, once voiced frustration over what he perceives as mismanagement of the estate. Speaking to the media, Mbuso accused certain trustees of the Nelson Mandela Trust of colluding to neglect the property, potentially paving the way for its eventual sale.

“There is a lot of collusion happening between the trustees and the executor of the estate. Everybody knows that if you sit on the board of a trust, you get a stipend for maintaining the trust. I believe these guys are working together to ensure that the maintenance of this house does not happen.”

Efforts to Restore Mandela’s Legacy

Amid the ongoing controversies and legal battles, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has pledged to restore the Houghton residence. Recognizing the historical and cultural significance of the property, Lesufi emphasized the importance of preserving the legacy of South Africa’s most revered leader.

Adding to these efforts, philanthropist Collen Mashawana, through his foundation, has stepped forward to also offer renovation assistance.