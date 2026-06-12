Netanyahu: “Full Agreement” With Trump on Iran Nuclear Issue



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is in “full agreement” with U.S. President Donald Trump that Iran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.



Netanyahu reiterated that any final agreement with Tehran must eliminate the nuclear threat entirely, including restrictions on Iran’s nuclear capabilities and infrastructure.





The statement underscores continued U.S.-Israeli alignment on Iran’s nuclear program despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a broader regional settlement.