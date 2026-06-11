*Netanyahu Slams Erdogan as “Antisemitic Dictator” Following Turkish Leader’s Condemnation of Israeli Strikes*



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly rejected remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding Israeli military operations, labeling his counterpart an “antisemitic dictator” who lacks the moral authority to criticize Israel.





The exchange followed a public statement by Erdogan, who asserted that Israeli airstrikes in Syria and Lebanon have escalated to a level that directly threatens Turkey.





The Turkish leader claimed that regional stability is being undermined by external military operations and urged the international community to intervene to halt the strikes.





In a sharply worded response, Netanyahu dismissed the criticism, stating that a leader who oversees operations targeting Kurdish populations, suppresses internal political opposition, and openly backs the Hamas terrorist organization has no right to lecture Israel on morality.





Netanyahu added that Israel and the IDF will maintain their operational posture against hostile regional actors and their affiliates.



Netanyahu is absolutely right.