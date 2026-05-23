Nevers Mumba falls sick shortly after Hichilema names Nalumango as running mate





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema was yesterday declared a validly nominated presidential candidate alongside his running mate, incumbent Vice-President Mutale Nalumango.





Shortly after President Hichilema and Nalumango were declared validly nominated, the Head of State addressed the media and subsequently, his supporters that turned out in large numbers.





As President Hichilema and Vice-President Nalumango walked to face the Electoral Commission of Zambia commission, Alliance partner presidents among them Pastor Nevers Mumba sat distance behind the presidential duo.





As UPND Alliance presidents Highvie Hamududu, Charles Milupi and Felix Mutati shared light moments, Pastor Nevers Mumba seemed aloof, and constantly pressing his mobile phone.





When Alliance partner presidents moved from the Mulungushi International Conference Centre old wing to the Kenneth Kaunda Hall lawn for a special supporters’ address, UPND Chairman for elections Likando Mufalali called Pastor Nevers Mumba to the podium, but silence briefly occupied the moment.





Mufalali was then tipped that Mumba had disappeared in thin air shortly after President Hakainde Hichilema and walked to address their supporters.





This prompted the Mufalali to change the order, and invited to the podium, UPND Alliance Chairman, Charles Milupi who informed President Hichilema that Nevers Mumba had left after feeling, “A bit funny”.





“Your Excellency let me inform you that Dr. Nevers Mumba was here, in fact he has been with us the whole afternoon but he had just come from the hospital and right now he just felt a bit funny and left us. Otherwise he would have been with us,” Milupi said.



©️ TV Yatu | David Kashiki | May 23, 2026.