Sean Tembo’s Case Should Worry Every Zambian – This Is No Laughing Matter. ECZ Must Allow Him to File His Nomination.



This is not a joke. It is a serious national scandal that exposes deep rot in our institutions under the UPND regime.





Sean Tembo’s Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) legitimately participated in the 2021 Presidential elections. The whole country knows the party belongs to him. Yet, in a shock act of sabotage, someone changed his political party’s records at the Registrar of Societies into a religious entity. Involved in church activities.





This did not happen by accident. The timing is too convenient right before the 2026 nomination period. It stinks of political interference by the ruling UPND to eliminate opposition voices and tilt the playing field.





From my experience registering entities in Zambia, name clearance is the very first step. Religious organisations require specific wordings like “Ministry,” “Church,” “Christian,” etc. A political party like Patriots for Economic Progress could never legitimately be converted into a religious ministry without serious manipulation. This raises grave questions about how compromised our systems have become under UPND. And when such changes are made, notification are usually made, how come the party was not notified or alerted of this change? Why were they allowed to still engage in political activities in the past months.





Why didn’t Registra of Societys call them and caution that they are operating outside their line of operation?



Was any phone call or approval sought from Sean Tembo. Sean Tembo is the known owner and president of the party? They didn’t need his consent because this was a deliberate scheme to frustrate and disqualify him. This is very embarrassing to what extent people are willing to go.





This embarrassing incident has exposed the lack of integrity in our institutions and the unpatriotic behaviour of those occupying public offices. It destroys public confidence in the Registrar of Societies and the ECZ. A time of reckoning is coming for those involved in such dirty tricks.





I strongly appeal to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to immediately restore PEP’s original records and allow President Sean Tembo to file his nomination without further hindrance. Anything less will be a national shame and confirmation that the UPND government is scared of fair competition and this act alone reveals that the elections are not free and fair.



Michael M Mulusa

The Voice