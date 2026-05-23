BREAKING NEWS: AMUTIKE KISSES MONGU GOODBYE, RELOCATES TO SOUTH AFRICA AFTER PAINFUL POLITICAL SETBACK





By Likando Muyunda,

Zambia Barotseland Border post

Reporter,



Former Mongu Central Member of

Parliament Hon. Amutike has reportedly kissed Mongu goodbye and relocated to South Africa after suffering a painful political downfall that has left many residents talking and laughing at the irony of politics.





According to sources close to the former lawmaker, Hon. Amutike decided to leave Zambia and reunite with his family in South Africa after the UPND party refused to hand him the adoption certificate to re-contest the Mongu Central seat ahead of the 2026 general elections.





The same Hon. Amutike who once confidently declared that by exactly 13:00 hours on 14th August 2026 he would already have been announced winner with over 98% of the votes cast, has now reportedly exited the political battlefield before even reaching the ballot paper.





As Zambia Barotseland Border Post, we repeatedly advised Hon. Amutike not to finish all his gratuity on political campaigns because the ground had already rejected him politically. But like a man dancing to music only he could hear, Hon. Amutike remained busy assuring everyone that the race would be “easy and smooth.”

Unfortunately, reality arrived faster than expected.





The man who once claimed there was “no serious challenger” waiting for him in Mongu Central ended up losing popularity even within his own party structures.





Sources say his political downfall began the day he abandoned the ordinary people of Mongu after becoming MP and instead surrounded himself with a few praise-singing cadres who kept siphoning money from him while feeding him false political comfort.





Meanwhile, residents of Mongu Central had long warned him that retaining the seat would not be a walk in the park but more like “climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, where one either returns alive or dead.”



Today, many residents are saying the mountain finally answered him.





Political observers now wonder whether Hon. Amutike’s move to South Africa is a temporary cooling-off period or the final chapter of his political career in Mongu Central. Whatever the case, one thing is certain — Mongu politics has once again reminded leaders that voters can humble even the loudest political confidence.



©️ Zambia Barotseland Border post/ 2026