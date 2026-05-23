CHITAMBALA MWEWA WILL WIN THIS ELECTION AND BECOME THE NEXT MAYOR OF LUSAKA CITY



By Philip Banda



I am not a cadre, but based on the qualities and traits I have personally observed in him I’m convinced that Mr. MWEWA is winning the election because ;





1.HE GENUINELY LOVES LUSAKA CITY



He has a clear vision of seeing Lusaka become a clean, organized, and developed city for everyone.





2. PRACTICAL LEADERSHIP



He believes in getting directly involved on the ground instead of simply delegating others. That hands-on approach is what true leadership is about.





3.EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE OF THE CITY



Through his vlogging and constant interaction with communities, he understands the challenges Lusaka faces and already knows where development must begin.





4.INCORRUPTIBLE CHARACTER



Simon Chitambala is a man of integrity. You cannot corrupt him. His honesty is as pure as the late President Kenneth Kaunda’s white handkerchief. MHSRIP.





5.STRONG CONNECTION WITH THE PEOPLE



He is already popular through his social media platforms, where he has built a strong following. This makes it easier for the people, especially the youth, to relate to him and trust his message.





6.THE VICTIMISATION HE SUFFERED DURING HIS ECZ NOMINATION FILING HAS MADE HIM STRONGER



The unfair treatment and victimisation he faced while filing his nomination documents with ECZ has only increased public sympathy and support for him. Many people now see him as a courageous man standing for change and refusing to be intimidated.





LUSAKA NEEDS A LEADER WHO UNDERSTANDS THE PEOPLE, LOVES THE CITY, AND IS READY TO WORK — NOT JUST TALK.



CHITAMBALA MWEWA IS THAT LEADER.