Nevers Mumba warns: voting for Mundubile is to cast ichi mupashi of Edgar Lungu on Zambia



By Vital Correspondent



Former televangelist Nevers Mumba says anyone who votes for Brian Mundubile and his presidential running mate Makebi Zulu will cast ichi mupashi of Edgar Lungu on Zambia that will stagnate the country





Speaking in Solwezi where he was ferried to help drump support for UPND presidential aspirant Hakainde Hichilema, Nevers Mumba accused Mundubile and Zulu of carrying Lungu’s body on their shoulders as they canvas support.





Mumba who addressed the rally in Bemba most of the time, accused the Mundubile and Zulu alliance of appealing to their supporters using the protracted impasse around former President Edgar Lungu.





“Our friends in PF, ba Tonse, they only have an agenda item and one campaign message, it is to use the body of former President Lungu – they are telling us they do not want to bury Mr Lungu but instead want to use it as campaign ploy,” Mumba said.





“What type of God-fearing man who moves with the body on his shoulders, trying to win a vote using the body of the dead president?”



Mumba, a former vice-president ‘warned’ his fellow ‘church affiliates’ that this is a “spiritual problem.”





“Anyone who votes that group also votes so that the spirit of the dead – Ichimupashi cabafwa echileisa pa chalo chesu icha Zambia nakutanshi tatwakayeko nakalya. Nshilefwaya nangu umo mwebaishiba Lesa, mwebena Christu ukukonka abo abalebofya ichitumbi ukuti ba wine ama elections mu August; tulefwaya HH akakonyepo ukuleta ubuyantashi [The spirit of the dead [Late Edgar Lungu is what will be cast on Zambia and our country will not go forward. I don’t want any Christian to follow those who are using the body to win elections in August. We want HH to continue delivering development],” said Mumba.