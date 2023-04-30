NEW APOSTOLIC CHURCH MEMBERS TAKEN TO POLICE FOR TRESPASSING AT A TRUE APOSTOLIC CHURCH FUNDRAISING PARTY IN LUKULU DISTRICT

Three New Apostolic Church NAC Members Were Today Afternoon Apprehended By True Apostolic Church Members After They Allegedly Sneaked In Their NAC Attire To Attend A TAC Fundraising Party At Induna Ngweshi’s Residential Place.

When Asked What They Were Looking For, NAC Members Stated That They Were Looking For Someone.

This Situation Prompted TAC Members To Use The Citizen Arrest Clause And Took The NAC Members To Police.

As At 17:23 Hours, The NAC Members Were Still In Police Custody.

Recently The Lusaka High Court Restrained TAC From Using NAC Structures For Their Own Services & Further Stopped The Church From Using NAC Regalia Among Others As NAC Filed An Experte Interim Injunction Against TAC.

The NAC & TAC Confusions Seem To Be Escalating Just After Lukulu District Became The First District In The Entire Zambia To Have Members Break Away From NAC To Form Their Own Church In The Name Of True Apostolic Church Due To Doctrinal Differences.